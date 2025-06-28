Lions Roar in Perth with Decisive Victory Over Western Force

The British & Irish Lions launched their Australia tour emphatically with a commanding 54-7 victory over Western Force at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Key players included Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly, each crossing twice, while skipper Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose, Joe McCarthy, and Alex Mitchell also scored. With the team bouncing back from last week's narrow loss to Argentina, Finn Russell's masterclass in playmaking further cemented his candidacy to lead the Lions backline in the upcoming test series against Australia.

Despite early pressure from the Force, the Lions held firm. Standout moments included Dan Sheehan's try within two minutes, and Pollock's yellow card did not deter their momentum. The Lions showed ruthless finishing skill, adding further tries and maintaining dominance, ultimately rounding off with Mitchell's last-minute score.

(With inputs from agencies.)