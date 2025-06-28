Left Menu

Lions Roar in Perth with Decisive Victory Over Western Force

The British & Irish Lions began their Australia tour with a 54-7 win over the Western Force. Strong performances, including two tries from both Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly, helped the Lions dominate. Flyhalf Finn Russell solidified his role with exceptional playmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:35 IST
Lions Roar in Perth with Decisive Victory Over Western Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British & Irish Lions launched their Australia tour emphatically with a commanding 54-7 victory over Western Force at Perth Stadium on Saturday.

Key players included Tomos Williams and Elliot Daly, each crossing twice, while skipper Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose, Joe McCarthy, and Alex Mitchell also scored. With the team bouncing back from last week's narrow loss to Argentina, Finn Russell's masterclass in playmaking further cemented his candidacy to lead the Lions backline in the upcoming test series against Australia.

Despite early pressure from the Force, the Lions held firm. Standout moments included Dan Sheehan's try within two minutes, and Pollock's yellow card did not deter their momentum. The Lions showed ruthless finishing skill, adding further tries and maintaining dominance, ultimately rounding off with Mitchell's last-minute score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025