Epic Showdown Ahead: Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma Enter US Open Badminton Semis

In a thrilling turn of events at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament, Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma secured their spots in the semi-finals with decisive victories on Friday. Ayush Shetty, the fourth seed and currently ranked 34th in men's singles, showcased remarkable resilience, coming from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei's former junior world champion Kuo Kuan-lin. The intense quarter-final match ended with scores of 22-20, 21-9 in Shetty's favor.

As per Olympics.com, Shetty's first game saw him trailing at 19-16, but his strategic play ensured a comeback, ultimately winning in a tiebreak. The decisive second game was smoother, sealing his win in just 38 minutes. Awaiting him in the semi-final is a daunting challenge—the top seed Chou Tien-chen, also of Chinese Taipei. Notably, Chou previously defeated Shetty in straight games during the Taipei Open semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma, ranked 66th worldwide, also made headlines by overcoming Malaysia's 50th-ranked Letshanaa Karupathevan with scores of 21-13, 21-16. Sharma is set to face a stiff test against Ukraine's world No. 40 Polina Buhrova. Despite setbacks in the doubles categories, with exits from Indian pairs, Ayush and Tanvi's performances keep hope alive in singles competition.