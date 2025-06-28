Left Menu

Epic Showdown Ahead: Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma Enter US Open Badminton Semis

Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma have advanced to the semi-finals of the US Open 2025 badminton tournament. Ayush Shetty defeated Kuo Kuan-lin, while Tanvi Sharma triumphed over Malaysia's Letshanaa Karupathevan. Both athletes are gearing up for challenging semi-final matchups against formidable opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:37 IST
Epic Showdown Ahead: Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma Enter US Open Badminton Semis
Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty (Photo: Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a thrilling turn of events at the US Open 2025 badminton tournament, Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma secured their spots in the semi-finals with decisive victories on Friday. Ayush Shetty, the fourth seed and currently ranked 34th in men's singles, showcased remarkable resilience, coming from behind to defeat Chinese Taipei's former junior world champion Kuo Kuan-lin. The intense quarter-final match ended with scores of 22-20, 21-9 in Shetty's favor.

As per Olympics.com, Shetty's first game saw him trailing at 19-16, but his strategic play ensured a comeback, ultimately winning in a tiebreak. The decisive second game was smoother, sealing his win in just 38 minutes. Awaiting him in the semi-final is a daunting challenge—the top seed Chou Tien-chen, also of Chinese Taipei. Notably, Chou previously defeated Shetty in straight games during the Taipei Open semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Tanvi Sharma, ranked 66th worldwide, also made headlines by overcoming Malaysia's 50th-ranked Letshanaa Karupathevan with scores of 21-13, 21-16. Sharma is set to face a stiff test against Ukraine's world No. 40 Polina Buhrova. Despite setbacks in the doubles categories, with exits from Indian pairs, Ayush and Tanvi's performances keep hope alive in singles competition.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025