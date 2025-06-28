Harmanpreet Kaur Rested; Smriti Mandhana Leads India against England in T20I Series

In a strategic move for player safety, Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be absent from the first T20 International against England in Nottingham. The decision follows a head injury she incurred during a warm-up match, announced the BCCI. Kaur is under medical observation and reportedly recovering well.

With Kaur resting, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana steps up to lead the team in their first T20I outing of the year. The match, which took place at Trent Bridge, saw England's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt opt to bowl first after winning the toss, providing a formidable start to the five-match series.

This encounter marks an opportunity for the Indian women, ranked third in the ICC T20I standings, to improve their record against second-ranked England. Historically, England has dominated the head-to-head record, winning 22 out of 30 fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)