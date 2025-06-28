Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Rested; Smriti Mandhana Leads India against England in T20I Series

Indian Women's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur out of the first T20I against England due to a head injury. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana leads the team in Nottingham. The series marks India's first T20 fixture of the year, with England choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo: X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move for player safety, Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be absent from the first T20 International against England in Nottingham. The decision follows a head injury she incurred during a warm-up match, announced the BCCI. Kaur is under medical observation and reportedly recovering well.

With Kaur resting, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana steps up to lead the team in their first T20I outing of the year. The match, which took place at Trent Bridge, saw England's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt opt to bowl first after winning the toss, providing a formidable start to the five-match series.

This encounter marks an opportunity for the Indian women, ranked third in the ICC T20I standings, to improve their record against second-ranked England. Historically, England has dominated the head-to-head record, winning 22 out of 30 fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

