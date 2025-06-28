Left Menu

Special Olympics Bharat athletes experience Rugby thrill at RPL's 'Match for Change'

The initiative left a lasting impression on the Special Olympic Bharat athletes, giving them an empowering and memorable experience. It was also a reminder of how inclusive sporting platforms can truly inspire confidence and inclusivity.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:42 IST
Special Olympics Bharat athletes experience Rugby thrill at RPL's 'Match for Change'
Special Olympics Bharat athletes at the Rugby Premier League game (Photo: SOB). Image Credit: ANI
In a celebration of inclusion and the unifying power of sport, Special Olympics Bharat partnered with the Rugby Premier League (RPL) for the "Match for Change" initiative, welcoming young athletes to experience live rugby action, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosle Kreeda Sankul (Andheri Sports Complex). The event saw Special Olympics Bharat athletes in attendance to cheer on the teams in action on Friday evening, offering them a first-hand experience of the thrill, excitement and energy that defines the highest level. The athletes were also joined by V K Mahendru, Executive Director of SO Bharat and Antriksh Jaiswal, Director- Media and Communication, SO Bharat, as per a press release from Special Olympics Bharat.

The visit also included a meet-and-greet between the Special Olympic Bharat athletes and Satyam Trivedi, CEO of GMR Sports, and the Delhi Redz squad, culminating in an inclusive exchange of mementoes. The symbolic moment reflected the spirit of respect, unity, and shared passion that sport fosters across communities. The initiative left a lasting impression on the Special Olympic Bharat athletes, giving them an empowering and memorable experience. It was also a reminder of how inclusive sporting platforms can truly inspire confidence and inclusivity.

"This collaboration is more than just attending a match; it's about breaking barriers and celebrating diversity. Witnessing the energy of an RPL match and interacting with the players will be an unforgettable experience for the SO Bharat athletes, reinforcing their belief in their own capabilities and the power of inclusion," said Mallika Nadda, President, SO Bharat. "Seeing the joy on our athletes' faces as they connected with the RPL players truly highlighted the unifying spirit of sport. This initiative is a significant step towards building a more inclusive society where everyone feels valued and celebrated," said V K Mahendru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

