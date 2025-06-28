Griekspoor Triumphs at Mallorca Championship

Tallon Griekspoor claimed his third ATP 250 title with a resilient performance at the Mallorca Championships, defeating Corentin Moutet in a tightly contested match. The Dutchman emerged victorious in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(3), over nearly two-hours of play on the sun-soaked grass courts of Santa Ponsa.

Despite several break opportunities and a determined effort, French opponent Moutet was unable to convert his chances into a win. Having previously lost in his 2020 final against Andrey Rublev, Moutet's struggle to shift the match momentum was evident, leaving him short of securing his first win.

Returning from an injury that forced him to withdraw from the French Open, Griekspoor's impressive form on grass signals his readiness for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, reaffirming his standing as a formidable contender.