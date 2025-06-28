Lando Norris Dominates for Austrian Grand Prix Pole

Lando Norris of McLaren delivered a stellar performance to clinch pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. Displaying unmatched speed and skill, Norris surpassed all competitors by more than half a second, marking his comeback after a collision in Canada.

Joining Norris at the front is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured the third spot. Despite being at Red Bull's home circuit, reigning champion Max Verstappen could manage only a seventh place finish after encountering difficulties in the final attempt.

George Russell received a warning but maintained his fifth position, and Ferrari showed promise for the race. The event witnessed several rookies making remarkable strides, promising an exciting day ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)