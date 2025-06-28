Left Menu

Lando Norris Dominates for Austrian Grand Prix Pole

In a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix qualifying, McLaren's Lando Norris secured pole position, outpacing competitors by a significant margin. Charles Leclerc claimed second, while title rival Oscar Piastri positioned third. Despite challenges, Norris showcased superb driving skills, hinting at a promising race day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:15 IST
Lando Norris

Lando Norris of McLaren delivered a stellar performance to clinch pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying. Displaying unmatched speed and skill, Norris surpassed all competitors by more than half a second, marking his comeback after a collision in Canada.

Joining Norris at the front is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Oscar Piastri of McLaren secured the third spot. Despite being at Red Bull's home circuit, reigning champion Max Verstappen could manage only a seventh place finish after encountering difficulties in the final attempt.

George Russell received a warning but maintained his fifth position, and Ferrari showed promise for the race. The event witnessed several rookies making remarkable strides, promising an exciting day ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

