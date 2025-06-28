Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon After Team Shake-Up

Jannik Sinner, the world number one tennis player, has parted ways with his trainer and physiotherapist just days before Wimbledon. Despite the change, Sinner remains optimistic and focused on victory. The Italian athlete, who collaborated with Andrea Bocelli during his suspension, is targeting his first Wimbledon title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:48 IST
Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon After Team Shake-Up
Jannik Sinner

In an unexpected move, world number one Jannik Sinner has parted ways with two key members of his team, just two days before the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. Despite the sudden changes, Sinner remains unperturbed, signaling his readiness to compete and perform his best on the grass courts.

The 23-year-old Italian ace split with trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio right after the Halle tournament, a decision he insists will not hinder his performance. Reflecting on their past successes, which include winning the Australian Open, Sinner expressed gratitude for their contributions while looking forward to a new direction.

Sinner, aiming to become Italy's first Wimbledon singles champion, also ventured into music during his three-month suspension earlier this year. Collaborating with famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Sinner brushed up on his artistic talents, marking a unique journey outside tennis. Adding to his sporting prowess, he hopes to translate his mental and physical preparations into triumph on Wimbledon's courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025