Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon After Team Shake-Up

In an unexpected move, world number one Jannik Sinner has parted ways with two key members of his team, just two days before the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. Despite the sudden changes, Sinner remains unperturbed, signaling his readiness to compete and perform his best on the grass courts.

The 23-year-old Italian ace split with trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio right after the Halle tournament, a decision he insists will not hinder his performance. Reflecting on their past successes, which include winning the Australian Open, Sinner expressed gratitude for their contributions while looking forward to a new direction.

Sinner, aiming to become Italy's first Wimbledon singles champion, also ventured into music during his three-month suspension earlier this year. Collaborating with famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Sinner brushed up on his artistic talents, marking a unique journey outside tennis. Adding to his sporting prowess, he hopes to translate his mental and physical preparations into triumph on Wimbledon's courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)