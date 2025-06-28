Smriti Mandhana Shines in Historic T20I: India Sets Record with 77-run Stand

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, alongside opener Shafali Verma, carved their names into the history books by establishing a significant 77-run partnership during the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. This formidable opening partnership set the tone for the Women in Blue as Mandhana scored an impressive 112 runs off 62 deliveries, while Shafali contributed with 20 runs off 22 balls, hitting three boundaries.

The duo's achievement marked their place in the elite group of players with the most 50-plus partnerships in Women's T20 Internationals, tallying 21 such stands. Following them on this distinguished list are Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney with 20, New Zealand's Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine with 18, and United Arab Emirates' partnerships of Kavisha Egodage-Esha Oza and Esha Oza-Theertha Satish with 14 and 13 respectively. Adding to the accolades, Mandhana made history by becoming the first Indian woman to notch centuries across all formats of international cricket, being the only one apart from her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed this match due to injury, to register a T20I ton for India.

Globally, only a select group comprising England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, and Australia's Beth Mooney besides Mandhana have accomplished the rare feat of being all-format century-makers in women's cricket. The match commenced with England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt opting to bowl first. A crucial second-wicket partnership of 94 runs between Mandhana and Harleen Deol, scoring 43 off 23 balls with seven boundaries, led India to a commanding total of 210 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. England now have a target of 211 runs to lead the series, facing the challenge despite late strikes from Lauren Bell who took 3 wickets for 27 runs. (ANI)