Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Nets Ahead of Crucial Test Match

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah resumed practice ahead of the second Test against England in Birmingham. While a decision on his participation is pending, team strategy focuses on improving lower-order batting after collapses in previous matches. India's squad strategically prepares for the upcoming challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:05 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo- @BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a significant return to practice on Saturday, participating in an optional training session before the second Test against England in Birmingham. He bowled intensively for at least 30 minutes in the nets. However, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, a final decision on his involvement in the match is yet to be reached. The management had earlier stated that Bumrah would appear in three out of five matches, though both captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir have withheld specific details about his availability.

The decision will largely depend on Bumrah's physical condition and readiness. On Saturday, he practiced vigorously despite having skipped bowling practice the day before. Notably absent from the session were India's centurions from the first Test at Leeds, including captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant, and opening batsmen KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The practice session concentrated on enhancing batting skills among the bowlers, an area of concern after India suffered from severe batting collapses in the first Test in Leeds, which resulted in a five-wicket defeat by England. India's lower-order partnerships have been a weak point on previous English tours, prompting the team to aim for improved performances at Birmingham. The players will take a day off on Sunday but will return for intensive training on Monday in preparation for the upcoming match. On Tuesday, the likely playing pacers will rest to stay fresh for Wednesday's game.

