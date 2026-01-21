Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Resumes: Shubman Gill Set for Punjab, Siraj to Lead Hyderabad

The Ranji Trophy resumes with focus on Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Gill will play for Punjab against Saurashtra's Ravindra Jadeja in a Group B clash, while Siraj captains Hyderabad against Mumbai in Group D. With two rounds remaining, quarter-final aspirations are high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:52 IST
As the Ranji Trophy resumes, the spotlight is firmly on Shubman Gill, who will represent Punjab in a crucial Group B encounter against Saurashtra's Ravindra Jadeja. Gill's decision follows India's unexpected ODI series loss to New Zealand, heightening intrigue in the match.

Mohammed Siraj will captivate Hyderabad fans as he takes on the role of captain against the unbeaten Mumbai side in Group D. Siraj's leadership debut follows his return from international duties, adding another layer of interest to the already competitive fixture.

With just two league rounds left before the quarter-finals, the competition intensifies. All eyes will be on KL Rahul strengthening Karnataka's position in Group B, while Bengal aims to cement their lead in Group C. The knockout stage aligns with the T20 World Cup, starting February 24.

