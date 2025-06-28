Game-Changing Cards: How Tennis Trading Cards Are Serving Up Income

There is a fresh initiative within the tennis world aimed at providing essential financial support to lower-ranked players, utilizing trading cards as a revenue stream. This venture, spearheaded by Winners Alliance, has created a significant impact, generating $20 million since its August 2022 debut.

While top-tier players secure large earnings, many professionals down the rankings face financial hardships. Winners Alliance, the commercial wing of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), aims to change this dynamic by offering additional income through this collectible venture. A collaboration with the Topps brand ensures the continuous production and distribution of these cards at key tournaments.

Chaired by hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Winners Alliance is committed to securing a recurring annual income of $100,000 for ranked players through diversified revenues including cards and video games. The organization hopes to emulate the revenue successes seen in other sports leagues, injecting much-needed financial sustainability into the tennis profession.