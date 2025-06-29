Paulinho's Extra-Time Heroics Propel Palmeiras to Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
Paulinho scored a dramatic extra-time goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Palmeiras against Botafogo in the Club World Cup, moving the team to the quarter-finals. The match was heated and goalless until the 100th minute when Paulinho made the decisive play, despite Palmeiras finishing with 10 men.
Paulinho came off the bench to clinch a dramatic extra-time victory for Palmeiras, leading them past Botafogo with a 1-0 score in a sweltering Philadelphia showdown, advancing to the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
The match remained scoreless for the first 90 minutes amidst intense and sometimes unruly play. However, the game took a pivotal turn in the 100th minute when Paulinho, showcasing exceptional skill, maneuvered past two defenders to slot a low shot into the bottom corner, sealing the victory.
Despite pressure from Botafogo, who sought an equalizer even after Palmeiras' Gustavo Gomez received a red card, Palmeiras' defense held strong. They will now prepare to face the winner between Benfica and Chelsea in the upcoming Friday clash in Philadelphia.
