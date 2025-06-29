Jack Draper Leads British Charge at Wimbledon Amid High Expectations

British tennis sensation Jack Draper steps into the spotlight as the world number four begins his campaign at Wimbledon. The All England Club will closely watch the 23-year-old, whose rapid rise in rankings has made him the highest British seed since Andy Murray in 2017.

Draper's journey to the U.S. Open semi-final last year and his victory at Indian Wells have heightened expectations. However, the player's main focus remains on composure and the guidance from breathing coach Ann Coxhead, which has been vital in managing his performance anxiety.

Draper acknowledges the tough road ahead, starting with Argentine Sebastian Baez in the first round. Nevertheless, his focus is unwavering, as he respects each competitor in the draw. Meanwhile, British women's number one Emma Raducanu prepares with less pressure, aiming to enjoy her experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)