Left Menu

John Textor Shifts Focus as Olympique Lyonnais Faces Relegation

American businessman John Textor plans to step back from managing Olympique Lyonnais following the club's relegation to Ligue 2. While appealing the decision, Textor will focus on broader responsibilities for Eagle Football Group and reassures fans of the club's financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 02:54 IST
John Textor Shifts Focus as Olympique Lyonnais Faces Relegation

American businessman John Textor has announced his intention to step down from the day-to-day management of French club Olympique Lyonnais, which has been demoted to Ligue 2 after a decision by French football's financial watchdog, DNCG. Speaking to Brazil's TV Globo, Textor admitted mishandling French football politics.

Lyon's demotion was confirmed after a provisional announcement in November due to financial irregularities, although Textor plans to appeal the decision. Despite the setback, he reassures fans of the club's strong financial standing and highlights recent achievements such as Europa League qualifications.

Textor will now focus on broader responsibilities within Eagle Football Group, which includes ownership of Botafogo and previously Crystal Palace. He promises to address governance issues within Lyon and hints at seeking new acquisitions in the UK to expand his football ventures.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025