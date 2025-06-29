John Textor Shifts Focus as Olympique Lyonnais Faces Relegation
American businessman John Textor plans to step back from managing Olympique Lyonnais following the club's relegation to Ligue 2. While appealing the decision, Textor will focus on broader responsibilities for Eagle Football Group and reassures fans of the club's financial stability.
American businessman John Textor has announced his intention to step down from the day-to-day management of French club Olympique Lyonnais, which has been demoted to Ligue 2 after a decision by French football's financial watchdog, DNCG. Speaking to Brazil's TV Globo, Textor admitted mishandling French football politics.
Lyon's demotion was confirmed after a provisional announcement in November due to financial irregularities, although Textor plans to appeal the decision. Despite the setback, he reassures fans of the club's strong financial standing and highlights recent achievements such as Europa League qualifications.
Textor will now focus on broader responsibilities within Eagle Football Group, which includes ownership of Botafogo and previously Crystal Palace. He promises to address governance issues within Lyon and hints at seeking new acquisitions in the UK to expand his football ventures.
ALSO READ
Munich and PSG Dominate in Resounding FIFA Club World Cup Start
Botafogo Triumphs over Seattle Sounders in Thrilling Club World Cup Match
Miami Hosts Club World Cup's Explosive Kickoff Amidst 'Messi Mania'
Lightning Delay Strikes Club World Cup Clash
River Plate Triumphs in Club World Cup Opener with 3-1 Victory