Toulouse Triumphs in Historic Top 14 Victory

Toulouse secured their third consecutive Top 14 title and a record 24th French championship by defeating Bordeaux Begles 39-33 in extra time. Anthony Jelonch and Jack Willis led the charge, while Bordeaux's Damian Penaud and others fought back. Despite key absences, Toulouse maintained dominance in a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-06-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 03:18 IST
Toulouse Triumphs in Historic Top 14 Victory
Toulouse clinched their third straight Top 14 title and an unparalleled 24th French championship, triumphing over Bordeaux Begles in a gripping match that extended into extra time. The final score was 39-33, with Toulouse's Thomas Ramos sealing the victory by converting two penalties in the final moments.

The game saw a back-and-forth battle of resilience, highlighted by Anthony Jelonch's try and a double from Jack Willis that placed Toulouse in control. Bordeaux's spirited response featured tries from Damian Penaud, Matthieu Jalibert, and Guido Petti, keeping the match intensely competitive.

Toulouse ultimately overcame Bordeaux despite missing their star player, Antoine Dupont. The win marks their 11th consecutive final victory, reinforcing their dominance in French rugby and underscoring the strength of their roster, even amid adversity.

