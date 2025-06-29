Left Menu

Flamengo's Dream: Chasing Glory Against Bayern Munich

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis argues that the Club World Cup match against Bayern Munich is more than a game; it's a chance to redefine careers and the club's reputation. Despite being underdogs, Flamengo's Brazilian spirit and identity give them hope. Luis emphasizes the need to balance intensity with possession.

Updated: 29-06-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 06:01 IST
Flamengo's Dream: Chasing Glory Against Bayern Munich

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis sees the upcoming Club World Cup face-off against Bayern Munich as an opportunity to do more than just win; it's a chance to redefine their careers and the club's standing on the international stage.

For Bayern, a victory might not change much, but for Flamengo, it's a dream with high stakes. Despite being underdogs, Luis believes the Brazilian team's signature identity and competitive spirit give them a fighting chance, thanks to the mental toughness forged in Brazil's intense football culture.

While praising Bayern's tactical prowess, Luis is adamant that Flamengo will not sacrifice their style. They aim to blend intensity with possession, not just rely on speed. Facing Bayern is also a test against a European giant but in a unique setting of the Club World Cup, challenging constant comparisons to European leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

