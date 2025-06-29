Djokovic's Playful Press Room Takeover at Wimbledon

In a display of lighthearted camaraderie, tennis star Novak Djokovic humorously interrupted a press conference featuring top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon. The interaction followed a joint practice session at the prestigious All England Club as both players prepared for the grass-court Grand Slam.

During the engaging back-and-forth, Sabalenka turned interviewee, inquiring about her performance. Djokovic, a seasoned champion with 24 Grand Slams under his belt, praised her talent but jested about her court intensity, much to the amusement of the gathered press.

This is not Djokovic's first foray into press room antics. Similar to a memorable 2011 incident with Caroline Wozniacki, the Serbian star's playful exchange brought levity to the proceedings. As the tournament unfolds, Djokovic endeavors for his eighth Wimbledon victory, while Sabalenka aims to make her mark.