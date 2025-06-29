Allan Lamb on Indian Cricket's Rise, IPL's Impact, and Controversial Cricket Quotas

Cricket legend Allan Lamb shared his insights on India's cricketing excellence, recognizing their supremacy in ODI formats while stressing the importance of pacer Jasprit Bumrah in Test matches. He commended the IPL for its revolutionary role in global cricket, emphasizing its impact on young talent.

However, Lamb voiced concerns over the ICC's handling of Test cricket, suggesting an overhaul of the World Test Championship's existing framework. Critiquing the racial quota system in South African cricket, Lamb argued for merit-based player selection, hoping for a move beyond the remnants of Apartheid policies.

Reflecting on his experiences and preferences, Lamb expressed admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, considering him a superior talent to Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, and reminisced about his playing days with Kapil Dev.

(With inputs from agencies.)