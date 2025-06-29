Smriti Mandhana's Spectacular T20I Century Shines Despite Challenges

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana made headlines by striking a maiden T20I century against England, leading her team to a resounding 97-run victory. Despite acknowledging that the shortest cricket format is not her forte, Mandhana's powerful 112 off 62 balls proved pivotal for the Indian team.

Mandhana's adaptability in T20 cricket has been a work in progress, focusing on improving her power-hitting abilities, which she successfully displayed during the match. Her milestone not only showcases her growth but also adds a unique feather to her cap, alongside her achievements in Test and ODI formats.

The Indian team's victory was also marked by a stellar bowling performance, with debutant Shree Charani making a mark by taking four wickets. Mandhana praised her team's bowlers for their precision and execution, emphasizing the cohesive strategy that led to the effective dismissal of the English batters.