Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Spectacular T20I Century Shines Despite Challenges

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, captaining in the absence of a regular skipper, achieved her first T20I century against England. Mandhana, known for her batting skills in longer formats, highlighted her improvement in power hitting in this format and credited her team for their supportive camaraderie and strategic bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:10 IST
Smriti Mandhana's Spectacular T20I Century Shines Despite Challenges
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana made headlines by striking a maiden T20I century against England, leading her team to a resounding 97-run victory. Despite acknowledging that the shortest cricket format is not her forte, Mandhana's powerful 112 off 62 balls proved pivotal for the Indian team.

Mandhana's adaptability in T20 cricket has been a work in progress, focusing on improving her power-hitting abilities, which she successfully displayed during the match. Her milestone not only showcases her growth but also adds a unique feather to her cap, alongside her achievements in Test and ODI formats.

The Indian team's victory was also marked by a stellar bowling performance, with debutant Shree Charani making a mark by taking four wickets. Mandhana praised her team's bowlers for their precision and execution, emphasizing the cohesive strategy that led to the effective dismissal of the English batters.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025