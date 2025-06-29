Austrian Grand Prix Secures Historic Deal Until 2041

The Austrian Grand Prix has announced a long-term contract extension to keep the event at the Red Bull Ring until 2041. This matches the Miami Grand Prix for the longest agreement within Formula One. The previous contract had been extended only two years ago to run through 2030.

The scenic circuit in Spielberg is owned by the Red Bull energy drinks company, with Dutch world champion Max Verstappen as a prominent figure. Recent deals have been struck elsewhere, with Bahrain extending to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, and Saudi Arabia and Qatar reaching until at least 2032.

Red Bull's legacy plays a significant role in this deal. The late Dietrich Mateschitz, who invested in redeveloping the circuit, has his son Mark continuing the legacy. Max Verstappen, notable for winning five times at Spielberg, further emphasizes the significance of this historic location in Grand Prix racing.

