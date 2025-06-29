Austrian Grand Prix Revving Into the Future with Long-Term Deal

The Austrian Grand Prix has secured its place on the Formula 1 calendar until 2041, following the announcement of a long-term deal at the Red Bull Ring.

The contract extension puts Austria on par with the Miami Grand Prix, as the only F1 events set in stone for the 2040s.

This news reinforces Austria's historical ties and commitment to Formula 1 racing, signaling a prosperous future for the sport in the country.

