Austrian Grand Prix Revving Into the Future with Long-Term Deal
The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2041 after announcing a long-term extension at the Red Bull Ring. This extension aligns it with Miami as the only F1 events scheduled into the 2040s. The announcement underscores Austria's deep-rooted connection and legacy in Formula 1.
The Austrian Grand Prix has secured its place on the Formula 1 calendar until 2041, following the announcement of a long-term deal at the Red Bull Ring.
The contract extension puts Austria on par with the Miami Grand Prix, as the only F1 events set in stone for the 2040s.
This news reinforces Austria's historical ties and commitment to Formula 1 racing, signaling a prosperous future for the sport in the country.
