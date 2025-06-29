Alcaraz Eyes Wimbledon Glory Amidst Unprecedented Streak

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has expressed that his current focus is solely on lifting this year's trophy, rather than completing a historic hat-trick at the celebrated Grand Slam. Alcaraz will face veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round on Monday, ready to showcase his skills on the famed grass courts.

Alcaraz enters the championship with remarkable form, boasting a career-best 18-match winning streak, following consecutive triumphs at the Italian Open, French Open, and Queens Club Championships. A third consecutive Wimbledon victory would place him alongside Bjorn Borg as the only players in the Open Era to achieve a French Open-Wimbledon double in successive years, according to the ATP.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is eager to bring his aggressive style to Wimbledon, emphasizing his enthusiasm for grass-court play, including slices and drop shots. Alcaraz is poised to claim his fifth title on natural surfaces, with victories spanning previous Wimbledons and French Opens, as he chases his sixth Grand Slam title overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)