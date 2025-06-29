Left Menu

Alcaraz Eyes Wimbledon Glory Amidst Unprecedented Streak

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, on an 18-match winning streak, is set to begin his campaign against Fabio Fognini. While not focused on a historic hat-trick, Alcaraz desires a win at the prestigious tournament known for its beautiful grass-court tennis, aiming for his sixth Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:29 IST
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo: @Wimbledon X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alcaraz will face veteran Fabio Fognini in the opening round on Monday, ready to showcase his skills on the famed grass courts.

Alcaraz enters the championship with remarkable form, boasting a career-best 18-match winning streak, following consecutive triumphs at the Italian Open, French Open, and Queens Club Championships. A third consecutive Wimbledon victory would place him alongside Bjorn Borg as the only players in the Open Era to achieve a French Open-Wimbledon double in successive years, according to the ATP.

The 22-year-old Spaniard is eager to bring his aggressive style to Wimbledon, emphasizing his enthusiasm for grass-court play, including slices and drop shots. Alcaraz is poised to claim his fifth title on natural surfaces, with victories spanning previous Wimbledons and French Opens, as he chases his sixth Grand Slam title overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

