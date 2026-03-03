Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Halts UAE ATP Tennis Tournament

An ATP Challenger tennis tournament in the UAE was stopped due to a security alert linked to Middle East conflict. A drone incident in Fujairah and missile strikes from the U.S. and Israel on Iran prompted the suspension. Authorities prioritize player and staff safety amid regional tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:26 IST
An ATP Challenger tennis tournament in the United Arab Emirates came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday, prompted by a security alert linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Players and personnel quickly sought safety as news emerged of airstrikes and retaliatory attacks in the region.

As a precaution, matches scheduled for the day at the Fujairah Challenger event were suspended. Footage captures the moment Japan's Hayato Matsuoka and Belarusian Daniil Ostapenkov abruptly left the court following an official announcement by the chair umpire. The event was part of the path to the prestigious ATP Tour.

Earlier, Fujairah authorities addressed a fire in the oil industry zone caused by drone debris. With airspace closures affecting the region, the ATP remains committed to monitoring the situation. Players, including Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, face travel challenges with upcoming tournaments in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

