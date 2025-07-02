Left Menu

Ira Sharma makes to main draw of Canada Open 2025

Indian shuttler Ira Sharma managed to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Canada Open 2025 badminton tournament after winning her qualifier match at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Calgary on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:07 IST
Ira Sharma makes to main draw of Canada Open 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Indian shuttler Ira Sharma managed to qualify for the women's singles main draw of the Canada Open 2025 badminton tournament after winning her qualifier match at the Markham Pan Am Centre in Calgary on Tuesday. Ira Sharma, world No. 84 in the badminton rankings, made short work of Germany's world No. 119 Miranda Wilson, cruising to a 21-9, 21-13 victory in just 34 minutes.

This was the Indian badminton player's second straight win over her German opponent in as many matches, as per Olympics.com. Ira, who made the pre-quarterfinals at the US Open last week after starting from the qualifiers, will next face Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the opening round of the main draw, which will also feature India's Shriyanshi Valishetty and Tanya Hemanth.

Meanwhile, Chirag Sen fell short of making the cut for the men's singles main draw at the BWF Super 300 tournament after losing 21-14, 21-10 to Malaysia's Eogene Ewe in the qualifiers. Sen is ranked 137th in the world while Ewe is 98th.

The men's singles field at the Canada Open badminton features a strong Indian presence, led by former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, US Open champion Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat and S Sankar Muthusamy. Only two Indian shuttlers, however, will be moving on to the second round with seventh seed Rajawat set to face Srikanth while fifth seed Ayush will stand opposite to Muthusamy in the opening round on Wednesday.

Mixed doubles top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are the only Indian team in action at the 2025 Canada Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025