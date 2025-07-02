Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the 12th round of the 24-race championship: Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2024 pole position: George Russell (Britain) Mercedes one minute 25.819 seconds. 2024 race winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), 1:27.097 (Red Bull, 2020) Start time: 1400 GMT (1500 local)

BRITAIN Sunday's race will be the 76th British Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950, and is on the fifth longest track on the calendar.

Four British drivers are on the grid, three of them race winners -- Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes's George Russell and McLaren's Lando Norris. The fourth is Haas's Oliver Bearman. Williams's Alex Albon, although British born, races with a Thai licence.

Hamilton has won a record nine times. The Ferrari driver has been on pole seven times at Silverstone and on the podium 14 times. No driver has been on the podium more at a home race.

Every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000 and Mercedes have won nine of the last 12. Four current drivers have won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024), Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011), Carlos Sainz (2022) and Verstappen (2023).

Verstappen also won what was designated the '70th anniversary race' at the circuit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time Silverstone had hosted two rounds in a single season. With Italy, Britain is one of two ever-present races on the calendar. This year's will be the 59th held at Silverstone.

Ferrari have won the British GP 18 times. CHAMPIONSHIP

McLaren's Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' championship by 15 points from teammate Lando Norris. Verstappen is 61 points behind Piastri. Leaders and champions McLaren are 207 points clear of Ferrari, with Mercedes a further point adrift.

RACE WINS Piastri has won five of 10 races this season, Norris three, Verstappen two and Russell one.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton has a record 105 career victories from 367 starts. Verstappen has won 65 grands prix and is third on the all-time list after Michael Schumacher on 91. Piastri and Norris both have seven career wins.

McLaren have had four one-two finishes this season, their most since 2007. They have won eight of 11 races. POLE POSITION

Piastri has been on pole four times this season, Verstappen and Norris three times each and Russell once. Norris has started on the front row in six of 11.

PODIUM Both McLaren drivers have finished on the podium nine times in 2025.

Charles Leclerc's second place in Monaco was Ferrari's best of the season so far. The Monegasque has been on the podium in three of the last four races. POINTS

Piastri is the only driver to have scored in every race this season, with Norris's run ending after a late collision with his teammate in Canada and Verstappen's after a collision with Mercedes's Kimi Antonelli in Austria. Piastri has scored for 37 race weekends in a row, if sprints are included.

Only one driver on the grid has yet to score -- Alpine rookie Franco Colapinto. Red Bull's 77-race scoring streak, four short of Ferrari's record, ended in Austria. Verstappen had been on a 31-race points run.

MILESTONE Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto is the first Brazilian to score points since Felipe Massa in 2017.

