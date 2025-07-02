HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights of the third day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT): 1045 START FURTHER DELAYED BY RAIN

Play on all outside courts at Wimbledon will not begin until at least 1115 GMT due to rain. 1000 RAIN DELAYS START

The start of day three at Wimbledon has been pushed back by 45 minutes to 1045 GMT due to rain. The temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius and intermittent rain is expected throughout the day, after the first two days of the tournament were played in very hot and sunny conditions.

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

Oliver Tarvet (Britain) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT) Cameron Norrie (Britain) v 12-Frances Tiafoe (France)

Katie Boulter (Britain) v Solana Sierra (Argentina) 5-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Gabriel Diallo (Canada)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT) Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 6-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v Billy Harris (Britain) Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

Arthur Fery (Britain) v Luciano Darderi (Italy) (Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon)

