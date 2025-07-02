Second Test Scoreboard: Lunch, Day 1 India vs England
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 62 KL Rahul b Woakes 2 Karun Nair c Brook b Carse 31 Shubman Gill batting 1 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (For 2 wkts, 25 overs) 98 Fall of wkts: 1-15, 2-95.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 7-4-15-1, Brydon Carse 6-0-14-1, Josh Tongue 6-0-42-0, Ben Stokes 5-0-23-0, Shoaib Bashir 1-0-3-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Brydon Carse
- Chris Woakes
- Shoaib Bashir
- Brook b Carse
- Ben Stokes
- NB-1
- India
- Josh Tongue
Advertisement