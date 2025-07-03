Historic Wimbledon Memorabilia: Andy Murray's 2013 Triumph Shirt Up for Auction
Andy Murray's shirt from his 2013 Wimbledon victory is up for auction, expected to fetch up to 8,000 pounds. This shirt is a part of a larger sale of sports memorabilia, including items from famous matches. The auction offers fans unique items from tennis history, celebrated during Wimbledon weeks.
In a unique opportunity for tennis enthusiasts, Andy Murray's match-worn shirt from his iconic 2013 Wimbledon victory is now up for auction.
The shirt is expected to fetch as much as 8,000 pounds as part of a broader auction featuring historic sporting memorabilia. This piece holds particular significance as Murray ended Britain's 77-year drought for a men's singles champion at the tournament.
The auction, held by Graham Budd Auctions and the Golden Age of Tennis, also offers other tennis artifacts like the net from the 2010 Isner-Mahut match, boosting tennis fans' excitement during the Wimbledon weeks.
