Historic Wimbledon Memorabilia: Andy Murray's 2013 Triumph Shirt Up for Auction

In a unique opportunity for tennis enthusiasts, Andy Murray's match-worn shirt from his iconic 2013 Wimbledon victory is now up for auction.

The shirt is expected to fetch as much as 8,000 pounds as part of a broader auction featuring historic sporting memorabilia. This piece holds particular significance as Murray ended Britain's 77-year drought for a men's singles champion at the tournament.

The auction, held by Graham Budd Auctions and the Golden Age of Tennis, also offers other tennis artifacts like the net from the 2010 Isner-Mahut match, boosting tennis fans' excitement during the Wimbledon weeks.

