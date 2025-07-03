Srinagar to Make Waves with Khelo India Water Sports Fest

Srinagar will be the vibrant host city for the pioneering Khelo India Water Sports Festival, slated to take place at the picturesque Dal Lake from August 21 to 23. This landmark event will witness fierce competition among more than 400 athletes from across the nation, embracing sports such as kayaking, canoeing, water skiing, and rowing.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared this exciting development during a media briefing. He highlighted that the festival is poised to further the government's initiative to expand the Khelo India movement, which recently ventured into new territory with the introduction of the inaugural Beach Games held in Diu.

Under the aegis of the Sports Competition and Talent Development vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, this festival not only seeks to elevate the profile of water sports but also includes diverse events like Shikara and Dragon Boat races. The event anticipates participation from athletes representing 36 States and Union Territories, with selections managed by the National Sports Federation through national championships or relevant competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)