Left Menu

Srinagar to Make Waves with Khelo India Water Sports Fest

Srinagar is set to host the first Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake from August 21 to 23, drawing over 400 athletes nationwide. The event aims to boost water sports popularity, featuring competitions in kayaking, canoeing, water skiing, and rowing, under the Khelo India Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST
Srinagar to Make Waves with Khelo India Water Sports Fest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar will be the vibrant host city for the pioneering Khelo India Water Sports Festival, slated to take place at the picturesque Dal Lake from August 21 to 23. This landmark event will witness fierce competition among more than 400 athletes from across the nation, embracing sports such as kayaking, canoeing, water skiing, and rowing.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared this exciting development during a media briefing. He highlighted that the festival is poised to further the government's initiative to expand the Khelo India movement, which recently ventured into new territory with the introduction of the inaugural Beach Games held in Diu.

Under the aegis of the Sports Competition and Talent Development vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, this festival not only seeks to elevate the profile of water sports but also includes diverse events like Shikara and Dragon Boat races. The event anticipates participation from athletes representing 36 States and Union Territories, with selections managed by the National Sports Federation through national championships or relevant competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025