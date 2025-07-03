India Dominates Day Two with Gill's Stellar Performance

India asserted dominance in the second test's second day, thanks to a stellar performance led by skipper Shubman Gill. By lunch, India had reached 419-6 with Gill standing firm at the crease. Ravindra Jadeja, although narrowly missing a centenary, played a significant role in the morning session.

The duo resumed on a solid 310-5 and quickly established a 100-run partnership, challenging England's bowlers under a blazing sun. Gill's exquisite drives and flicks contrasted with Jadeja's aggressive pulls, the latter exploiting the unyielding pitch to their advantage.

While Josh Tongue proved costly, he eventually claimed Jadeja's wicket with a surprising short ball. Despite this, India's innings remained strong with Gill closing the session unbeaten on 168, continuing their assertive play.

(With inputs from agencies.)