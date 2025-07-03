India Dominates Day Two with Gill's Stellar Performance
India excelled in the second test against England, with Shubman Gill leading the charge. Gill and Ravindra Jadeja capitalized on a strong start, bringing India to 419-6 by lunch. Jadeja narrowly missed a century, while Gill's masterful play elevated his score beyond 150, continuing India's dominance.
The duo resumed on a solid 310-5 and quickly established a 100-run partnership, challenging England's bowlers under a blazing sun. Gill's exquisite drives and flicks contrasted with Jadeja's aggressive pulls, the latter exploiting the unyielding pitch to their advantage.
While Josh Tongue proved costly, he eventually claimed Jadeja's wicket with a surprising short ball. Despite this, India's innings remained strong with Gill closing the session unbeaten on 168, continuing their assertive play.
