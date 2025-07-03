Showdown at the FIA: Ben Sulayem vs. Mayer

The race for the presidency of the FIA, motor racing's world governing body, has intensified as Mohammed Ben Sulayem's re-election bid faces a new rival in Tim Mayer. A former Formula One steward and the son of ex-McLaren principal Teddy Mayer, Tim Mayer is expected to make his official candidacy announcement at a press conference outside Silverstone.

This development comes as Ben Sulayem, an Emirati who has held the position since December 2021, prepares to attend the British Grand Prix. Mayer, 59, previously claimed that he was abruptly dismissed via text, which may have fueled his current ambitions.

The FIA oversees major motor racing events including Formula One, the World Rally Championship, and Formula E, making the upcoming election crucial for the motorsport community. As the Formula One season hits its midpoint, racing fans and insiders alike are closely watching this leadership battle unfold.

