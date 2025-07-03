Left Menu

Pochettino Praises Guatemala Fans' Passion in Gold Cup Clash

In the CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the extraordinary support from Guatemalan fans during their 2-1 victory in St. Louis. He expressed a desire for American fans to emulate such passion during the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing the cultural significance of soccer enthusiasm.

In a thrilling CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final clash in St. Louis, United States coach Mauricio Pochettino lauded the fervent support shown by Guatemalan fans during his team's hard-fought 2-1 victory. Despite being away from home, the U.S team faced a largely pro-Guatemala crowd, showcasing the remarkable passion of the Central American supporters.

Pochettino, who has previously managed top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, highlighted the electrifying atmosphere created by the Guatemalan fans as an unexpected challenge and a thrilling experience for his players. He expressed hope that American fans will display similar enthusiasm when the World Cup takes center stage in the U.S. next year.

Reflecting on the deep cultural ties between soccer and its fans, Pochettino emphasized the sport's potential to unite and inspire across borders. He called for a cultural shift in how soccer is perceived in America, comparing the profound dedication of Guatemalan fans to the more relaxed attitudes often found in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

