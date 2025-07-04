Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina change six for England as Elizalde debuts at fullback

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 02:16 IST
Argentina have made six changes to their starting XV for England's visit to La Plata on Saturday for the first of two tests in July, with Santiago Carreras switching from fullback to flyhalf in a reshuffled backline. Argentina stunned the British & Irish Lions with a 28-24 victory in Dublin last month but, having rested several players for that encounter, coach Felipe Contepomi has made three backline changes and three in the forward pack.

Gonzalo Bertranou returns at scrumhalf to partner Carreras in the half-back pairing, while wing Santiago Cordero and debutant fullback Benjamin Elizalde come into the side to make up a back three with Rodrigo Isgro. Justo Piccardo and Lucio Cinti, so outstanding against the Lions, keep their place in the midfield.

Facundo Isa comes into the team at number eight after an 18-month sabbatical from the side and packs down with flankers Pablo Matera and Juan Martin Gonzalez, while Lucas Paulos is a new addition in the second row alongside Pedro Rubiolo. Captain Julian Montoya will have props Mayco Vivas and Pedro Delgado either side of him in the front row of the scrum. The latter replaces Joel Sclavi.

Flyhalf Nicolas Roger could make his debut off the bench. Argentina team:

15-Benjamin Elizalde, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Santiago Cordero, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Lucas Paulos, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas Replacements: 16-Bautista Bernasconi, 17-Thomas Gallo, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Santiago Grondona, 20-Joaquin Moro, 21-Simon Benitez Cruz, 22-Nicolas Roger, 23-Matias Moroni.

