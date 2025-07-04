UPDATE 1-Tennis-Serve, set, match! Speedy Shelton reaches third round in one minute

Talk about a man in a hurry -- 10th seed Ben Shelton required just one minute to finish off his interrupted match against Australian Rinky Hijikata and reach the Wimbledon third round on Friday as he completed a 6-2 7-5 6-4 victory The American was left seething the previous evening when the contest on Court Two was suspended by umpire Nacho Forcadell because of fading light with Shelton serving for the match.

That did not sit well with the 22-year-old who earned the sympathy of the crowd who chanted "one more game". After a night to sleep on it, Shelton made no mistake when play resumed, serving three aces, two clocked at 140mph, and an unreturned second serve to take his place in the last 32.

The official reason for the previous night's stoppage was that automated Hawk-Eye line calling, which has replaced line judges this year for the first time, was unable to operate in low light conditions. "The umpire said it was like a five-minute warning until the Hawk-Eye was going down. That was, like, including the changeover, so there wouldn't be enough time to complete the game," Shelton told reporters after his win.

"I was telling him, I only need 60 seconds. That's kind of what my goal was when I went out there today." Shelton's biggest gripe was that the match should actually have been curtailed earlier on Thursday as the court was becoming slippery, rather than at 5-4.

"To stop when you're serving for the match, isn't ideal," he told reporters. "I thought we could have stopped earlier. My opponent was complaining since the end of the second set. "It seemed like there were better times if they knew they were going to stop it, to stop it before it got to that point."

Shelton said he had walked back on court prepared to play another two hours if necessary. Thankfully for him, he was required to strike the ball only five times. "I'm just happy with the way I handled it coming out today and taking care of my business. I don't think that physically there's any big deal for me playing one game," he said.

"But it's never ideal mentally having to wake up another day and be on and know that it's a match day. Obviously I went out there prepared to play two and a half sets. "You can't just go out there be like, 'Yeah, I'm going to hold (serve)'. What happens if you don't?"

The big-serving Shelton has enjoyed a consistent run in the Grand Slams, now having reached at least the third round in his last eight appearances, including a semi-final run in Australia at the beginning of the year, his second major semi. Shelton will play lucky loser Marton Fucsovics in the next round after the Hungarian also completed a resumed match against French veteran Gael Monfils.

Victory in that would see the American match his best result at Wimbledon, having reached the last 16 this time last year.

