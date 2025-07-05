Left Menu

The 'Neeraj Chopra Effect': Fans Follow Stardom to New Heights

Athletics in the country is seeing a surge in popularity, driven by Neeraj Chopra's success. Coimbatore's Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran gained a full VVIP experience trip to the NC Classic due to his tweet, epitomizing the enthusiasm and dedication of fans tracking their favourite athlete irrespective of circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:19 IST
The 'Neeraj Chopra Effect': Fans Follow Stardom to New Heights
Neeraj Chopra

The 'Neeraj Chopra effect' is inspiring a growing fanbase in athletics, with ardent admirers like Coimbatore resident Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran. His story took a remarkable turn when he, a lifelong fan of Chopra, was offered a fully paid trip to experience the NC Classic, hosted by the javelin superstar himself.

Ranjith's journey began with a light-hearted tweet expressing his wish to attend the prestigious event. It transformed into reality as he received an all-expense-paid VVIP package, including elite accommodations, courtesy of Chopra responding to his call for sponsorship. This gesture extended a surreal moment of connection to a devoted supporter.

Already a committed follower of Chopra since 2016, Ranjith recalls the thrill of witnessing the athlete's achievements on both international and Olympic platforms. Despite the late-night schedules of many events, Ranjith remains dedicated, often sacrificing sleep to support Chopra's global endeavors. This fervor typifies the 'Neeraj Chopra effect.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025