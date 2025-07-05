The 'Neeraj Chopra Effect': Fans Follow Stardom to New Heights
Athletics in the country is seeing a surge in popularity, driven by Neeraj Chopra's success. Coimbatore's Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran gained a full VVIP experience trip to the NC Classic due to his tweet, epitomizing the enthusiasm and dedication of fans tracking their favourite athlete irrespective of circumstances.
The 'Neeraj Chopra effect' is inspiring a growing fanbase in athletics, with ardent admirers like Coimbatore resident Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran. His story took a remarkable turn when he, a lifelong fan of Chopra, was offered a fully paid trip to experience the NC Classic, hosted by the javelin superstar himself.
Ranjith's journey began with a light-hearted tweet expressing his wish to attend the prestigious event. It transformed into reality as he received an all-expense-paid VVIP package, including elite accommodations, courtesy of Chopra responding to his call for sponsorship. This gesture extended a surreal moment of connection to a devoted supporter.
Already a committed follower of Chopra since 2016, Ranjith recalls the thrill of witnessing the athlete's achievements on both international and Olympic platforms. Despite the late-night schedules of many events, Ranjith remains dedicated, often sacrificing sleep to support Chopra's global endeavors. This fervor typifies the 'Neeraj Chopra effect.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
