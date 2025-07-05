The 'Neeraj Chopra Effect': Fans Follow Stardom to New Heights

The 'Neeraj Chopra effect' is inspiring a growing fanbase in athletics, with ardent admirers like Coimbatore resident Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran. His story took a remarkable turn when he, a lifelong fan of Chopra, was offered a fully paid trip to experience the NC Classic, hosted by the javelin superstar himself.

Ranjith's journey began with a light-hearted tweet expressing his wish to attend the prestigious event. It transformed into reality as he received an all-expense-paid VVIP package, including elite accommodations, courtesy of Chopra responding to his call for sponsorship. This gesture extended a surreal moment of connection to a devoted supporter.

Already a committed follower of Chopra since 2016, Ranjith recalls the thrill of witnessing the athlete's achievements on both international and Olympic platforms. Despite the late-night schedules of many events, Ranjith remains dedicated, often sacrificing sleep to support Chopra's global endeavors. This fervor typifies the 'Neeraj Chopra effect.'

(With inputs from agencies.)