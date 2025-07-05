A New Dawn for Indian Football: Embracing Global Talent

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Kalyan Chaubey, has praised the government's new approach of involving Indian-origin players from abroad in the national team. He called it a 'ray of hope' for enhancing the team's performance, despite acknowledging policy implementation challenges.

The Khelo Bharat Niti, approved on July 1, marks a shift from the government's earlier position that only Indian passport holders could represent the country. 'We've actively worked on tapping into India's diaspora talent, and I'm pleased the policy acknowledges this,' Chaubey stated.

He stressed the need for strategies to comply with both FIFA and Indian citizenship laws, as OCI cardholders don't hold Indian passports. The AIFF has reached out to 33 OCI players and aims to integrate eligible talent into national teams, with grassroots initiatives to nurture young players.

