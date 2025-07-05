A New Dawn for Indian Football: Embracing Global Talent
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey supports a new policy encouraging Indian-origin players abroad to join India's national team, yet highlights challenges, particularly citizenship rules. The Khelo Bharat Niti aims to tap India's diaspora for talent and growth, despite potential hurdles with citizenship and FIFA regulations.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Kalyan Chaubey, has praised the government's new approach of involving Indian-origin players from abroad in the national team. He called it a 'ray of hope' for enhancing the team's performance, despite acknowledging policy implementation challenges.
The Khelo Bharat Niti, approved on July 1, marks a shift from the government's earlier position that only Indian passport holders could represent the country. 'We've actively worked on tapping into India's diaspora talent, and I'm pleased the policy acknowledges this,' Chaubey stated.
He stressed the need for strategies to comply with both FIFA and Indian citizenship laws, as OCI cardholders don't hold Indian passports. The AIFF has reached out to 33 OCI players and aims to integrate eligible talent into national teams, with grassroots initiatives to nurture young players.
