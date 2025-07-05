Left Menu

Welsh Rugby's Struggle Continues: A 19-24 Defeat by Japan

Welsh rugby suffered an 18th consecutive defeat against Japan, despite leading 19-7 at halftime. The team missed several chances and succumbed to Japan's late rally. Interim coach Matt Sherratt and captain Dewi Lake look to the second test in Kobe as an opportunity to end their winless streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:58 IST
Welsh Rugby's Struggle Continues: A 19-24 Defeat by Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Welsh rugby continues its streak of disappointments as they succumbed to an 18th successive defeat in Japan. Despite a promising start and a 12-point lead at halftime, Wales allowed Japan to stage a comeback, resulting in a 24-19 loss in the first test at the Mikuni World Stadium.

Captain Dewi Lake expressed the team's frustration, acknowledging missed opportunities but crediting Japan's performance. "They're tough to stop when playing at speed," he remarked. Coach Matt Sherratt echoed these sentiments, refusing to blame the humid conditions for the defeat and focusing on the team's lack of clinical execution.

Wales remains hopeful as they prepare for the upcoming test in Kobe, looking to break their winless streak since their last victory at the World Cup in France. "We have to use this hurt to fuel us for next week," said Sherratt, emphasizing the young team's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025