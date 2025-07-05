Welsh Rugby's Struggle Continues: A 19-24 Defeat by Japan

Welsh rugby continues its streak of disappointments as they succumbed to an 18th successive defeat in Japan. Despite a promising start and a 12-point lead at halftime, Wales allowed Japan to stage a comeback, resulting in a 24-19 loss in the first test at the Mikuni World Stadium.

Captain Dewi Lake expressed the team's frustration, acknowledging missed opportunities but crediting Japan's performance. "They're tough to stop when playing at speed," he remarked. Coach Matt Sherratt echoed these sentiments, refusing to blame the humid conditions for the defeat and focusing on the team's lack of clinical execution.

Wales remains hopeful as they prepare for the upcoming test in Kobe, looking to break their winless streak since their last victory at the World Cup in France. "We have to use this hurt to fuel us for next week," said Sherratt, emphasizing the young team's resilience.

