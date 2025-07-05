Left Menu

Sanju Samson: Kerala Auction's Historic Million-Dollar Man

Sanju Samson made a stunning re-entry into Kerala's cricket scene, becoming the Kerala Cricket League's (KCL) most expensive signing at Rs 26.60 lakhs by Kochi Blue Tigers. Following his IPL struggles, this marks his return after being omitted for missing a Vijay Hazare Trophy camp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:26 IST
Sanju Samson. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson has sparked headlines once again by becoming the most expensive player in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) auction, fetching a staggering Rs 26.60 lakhs from Kochi Blue Tigers. This development was first reported by ESPNCricinfo on Saturday. Samson's return to the Kerala cricket circuit follows his absence from last year's Vijay Hazare Trophy due to his failure to attend a mandatory preparation camp.

The KCL marks Samson's first major competitive outing since a challenging IPL 2025 season. In the IPL, Samson managed to score 285 runs over nine matches, averaging 35.62, with a notable strike rate exceeding 140. Nevertheless, his team struggled, finishing at the ninth spot after winning only four out of 14 games. Adding to his setbacks, Samson was hindered by a side strain during the season.

As the league's inaugural edition gained attention, teenage talent like Vignesh Puthur, who impressed in trials, was signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 30 lakhs. Puthur's burgeoning career includes a stint as a net bowler for MI in South Africa's SA20 league and notable performances for the Alleppey Ripples in KCL's first edition. He also took six wickets across five IPL matches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

