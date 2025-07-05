Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A Record-breaking Cricket Prodigy

In a stunning display of talent, young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi propelled India Under-19 to a formidable score of 363 for nine against England by smashing the fastest Youth ODI century on Saturday.

The 14-year-old cricketer, who had an astounding IPL debut in 2025, demonstrated his exceptional skills by hitting 143 runs off just 78 balls, with a strike rate of 183, including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Suryavanshi's remarkable performance has earned accolades from Rakesh Tiwari, Bihar Cricket Association president, who praised the prodigy for bringing pride to the nation and predicted more records to be shattered by the youngster, emphasizing his talent and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)