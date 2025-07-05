Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A Record-breaking Cricket Prodigy

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest Youth ODI century, scoring 143 off 78 balls against England's U-19 team. Breaking multiple records, including becoming the youngest batter to achieve a hundred in the IPL, Suryavanshi continues to rise as a cricket talent, drawing praise from the Bihar Cricket Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Worcester | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:41 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: A Record-breaking Cricket Prodigy
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning display of talent, young cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi propelled India Under-19 to a formidable score of 363 for nine against England by smashing the fastest Youth ODI century on Saturday.

The 14-year-old cricketer, who had an astounding IPL debut in 2025, demonstrated his exceptional skills by hitting 143 runs off just 78 balls, with a strike rate of 183, including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Suryavanshi's remarkable performance has earned accolades from Rakesh Tiwari, Bihar Cricket Association president, who praised the prodigy for bringing pride to the nation and predicted more records to be shattered by the youngster, emphasizing his talent and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025