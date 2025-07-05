Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Youth ODI Records with Lightning-Speed Century

In a remarkable display of talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in cricket history by scoring the fastest Youth ODI century. The 14-year-old Indian sensation struck a magnificent 143 off 78 balls against England, breaking previous records with a strike rate of 183.

Suryavanshi's rapid rise in the cricket world continues as he surpasses benchmarks set by predecessors, including an IPL century in just 35 balls and a Youth Test hundred against Australia in 58 balls. Celebrated for his strike against England, he has now become the youngest to achieve a century at such a tender age.

Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari lauded Suryavanshi, expressing immense pride in his achievements. The cricket prodigy not only elevates Bihar's reputation but also promises to rewrite cricket history with his dedication and talent. Presently, the India U19 team leads the five-match series 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)