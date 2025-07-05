Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Youth ODI Records with Lightning-Speed Century

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket sensation, shattered the record for the fastest Youth ODI century with a stunning 52-ball hundred against England. This feat follows his impressive performances in IPL and Youth Tests, marking him as a promising cricket star from Bihar with a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Worcester | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:49 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Breaking Youth ODI Records with Lightning-Speed Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable display of talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name in cricket history by scoring the fastest Youth ODI century. The 14-year-old Indian sensation struck a magnificent 143 off 78 balls against England, breaking previous records with a strike rate of 183.

Suryavanshi's rapid rise in the cricket world continues as he surpasses benchmarks set by predecessors, including an IPL century in just 35 balls and a Youth Test hundred against Australia in 58 balls. Celebrated for his strike against England, he has now become the youngest to achieve a century at such a tender age.

Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari lauded Suryavanshi, expressing immense pride in his achievements. The cricket prodigy not only elevates Bihar's reputation but also promises to rewrite cricket history with his dedication and talent. Presently, the India U19 team leads the five-match series 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025