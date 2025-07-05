Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Century Powers India Ahead in Second Test

Shubman Gill's centurion performance, following his double ton in the first innings, has positioned India firmly ahead of England by 484 runs at Tea on the penultimate day of the second Test. Rishabh Pant's dynamic partnership with Gill added momentum, cementing India's lead in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST
Shubman Gill. (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a masterful display of batting, Shubman Gill anchored India's stronghold over England, scoring a century in the second innings after his impressive double hundred in the first. Gill's efforts have catapulted India into a commanding position in the second Test, with a substantial lead of 484 runs at Tea.

Joining forces with Gill was Rishabh Pant, whose aggressive play saw him amass 65 runs off just 58 balls. Their partnership helped India pile on the runs swiftly, leaving England with an uphill battle. India stood at 304/4 at Tea, with Gill and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten at the crease.

India's innings kicked off favorably at 177/3 post-lunch, thanks to Gill and Pant's unyielding partnership. Despite early setbacks, including the loss of KL Rahul and Karun Nair, the duo adeptly maneuvered their inning to achieve several key milestones, underpinning India's dominant performance against the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

