Injury Blow for England as Nat Sciver-Brunt Misses India T20I Series Finale

England's T20I squad faces a setback as captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is ruled out of the remaining matches against India due to a left groin injury. The injury was sustained during the second T20I, and subsequent scans have confirmed her extended recovery period. Consequently, Tammy Beaumont will steer the team in the fourth and fifth clashes.

In a critical encounter, Beaumont successfully led England to a five-run victory in the third T20I, keeping England alive in the series with a 1-2 tally. Sciver-Brunt's absence leaves a significant void, having been instrumental in England's batting with a 42-ball 66 in earlier games. Maia Bouchier replaces her for the series remainder.

The series stands at a crucial juncture with a 2-1 scoreline favoring India. The fourth T20I, scheduled for July 9 in Manchester, will be pivotal for England as they seek to even the series, concluding with the final match in Birmingham on July 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)