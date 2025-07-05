Left Menu

Jannik Sinner: Focus Beyond Records at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner matched a professional-era Wimbledon record by losing only 17 games in his first three matches. Despite this, the tennis star remains focused on future challenges rather than past achievements, highlighting the sport's unpredictability. Sinner is preparing for the next round against Grigor Dimitrov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:20 IST
Jannik Sinner matched a professional-era Wimbledon record during his dominant opening week, yet he remains focused on future challenges rather than the history books.

The Italian tennis star lost only 17 games in his first three matches, equalling Jan Kodes' 1972 record for the fewest games dropped. His recent 6-1 6-3 6-1 victory over Pedro Martinez marked his third consecutive straight-sets win.

Sinner, however, downplays the record discussions. The 23-year-old emphasizes the unpredictability of tennis and remains focused on the coming matches, starting with Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

