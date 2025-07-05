India Eye Eight Golds on Final Day of World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan

India's boxing squad at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan 2025 is poised for a remarkable finale, aiming to clinch at least eight gold medals on Sunday. This follows a thrilling Saturday where four women and three men joined heavyweight contender Nupur in securing spots in their respective finals.

The Indian team has already accumulated 11 medals, including three bronzes from Sanju, Nikhil Dubey, and Narender, who faltered in the semi-finals. Earlier this year, India bagged six medals in the Cup's Brazil leg, where only male pugilists competed. Notably, this edition marks the inaugural participation of Indian women, who have seized the opportunity with great zeal.

Among the highlights, Meenakshi triumphantly dispatched Turkey's Nurselen Yalgettekin 5:0 in the 48kg semi-final. Sakshi dominated Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova, reaching the 54kg final with the same score. Olympian Pooja Rani battled past Turkey's Elif Guneri to claim a 3:2 victory in the 80kg category. In men's events, Hitesh Gulia, Jugnoo, and Abhinash Jamwal delivered resounding wins, enhancing India's gold prospects.

