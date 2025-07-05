Left Menu

India Eye Eight Golds on Final Day of World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan

India's boxing team is set for an impressive performance at the World Boxing Cup, aiming for eight gold medals. With four women and three men reaching the finals alongside heavyweight Nupur, India looks to surpass previous achievements. Their current tally stands at 11 medals, including three bronzes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:45 IST
India Eye Eight Golds on Final Day of World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan
Pooja Rani (Photo: BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

India's boxing squad at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan 2025 is poised for a remarkable finale, aiming to clinch at least eight gold medals on Sunday. This follows a thrilling Saturday where four women and three men joined heavyweight contender Nupur in securing spots in their respective finals.

The Indian team has already accumulated 11 medals, including three bronzes from Sanju, Nikhil Dubey, and Narender, who faltered in the semi-finals. Earlier this year, India bagged six medals in the Cup's Brazil leg, where only male pugilists competed. Notably, this edition marks the inaugural participation of Indian women, who have seized the opportunity with great zeal.

Among the highlights, Meenakshi triumphantly dispatched Turkey's Nurselen Yalgettekin 5:0 in the 48kg semi-final. Sakshi dominated Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova, reaching the 54kg final with the same score. Olympian Pooja Rani battled past Turkey's Elif Guneri to claim a 3:2 victory in the 80kg category. In men's events, Hitesh Gulia, Jugnoo, and Abhinash Jamwal delivered resounding wins, enhancing India's gold prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025