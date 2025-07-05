India Eye Eight Golds on Final Day of World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan
India's boxing team is set for an impressive performance at the World Boxing Cup, aiming for eight gold medals. With four women and three men reaching the finals alongside heavyweight Nupur, India looks to surpass previous achievements. Their current tally stands at 11 medals, including three bronzes.
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
India's boxing squad at the World Boxing Cup in Kazakhstan 2025 is poised for a remarkable finale, aiming to clinch at least eight gold medals on Sunday. This follows a thrilling Saturday where four women and three men joined heavyweight contender Nupur in securing spots in their respective finals.
The Indian team has already accumulated 11 medals, including three bronzes from Sanju, Nikhil Dubey, and Narender, who faltered in the semi-finals. Earlier this year, India bagged six medals in the Cup's Brazil leg, where only male pugilists competed. Notably, this edition marks the inaugural participation of Indian women, who have seized the opportunity with great zeal.
Among the highlights, Meenakshi triumphantly dispatched Turkey's Nurselen Yalgettekin 5:0 in the 48kg semi-final. Sakshi dominated Uzbekistan's Feruza Kazakova, reaching the 54kg final with the same score. Olympian Pooja Rani battled past Turkey's Elif Guneri to claim a 3:2 victory in the 80kg category. In men's events, Hitesh Gulia, Jugnoo, and Abhinash Jamwal delivered resounding wins, enhancing India's gold prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Showdowns at Elite Women's Boxing Tournament
Elite Women's Boxing Tournament: Paving the Path to National Stardom
Thrilling Performances Dominate Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Telangana
Ankushita Boro and Nikhat Zareen Shine in Elite Women's Boxing Showdown
Railways Dominates Women's Boxing Tournament with Medal Haul