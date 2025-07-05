Jamal Musiala's Setback: A Blow to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, a rising star in the football world, faced a grim moment during the Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris St Germain. Musiala, aged 22, was injured just before halftime, sustaining a suspected broken ankle following a collision in PSG's penalty area.

As the match unfolded on Saturday, the German international's ankle twisted severely when goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inadvertently rolled over it. The incident was so severe that it prompted Bayern's medical team to rush onto the field while a visibly shaken Donnarumma showed his disbelief.

Players from both teams formed a protective circle around Musiala as he was taken off the field on a stretcher. Referee Anthony Taylor called an early end to the first half with the match still goalless, marking a somber moment in the clash of football giants.

