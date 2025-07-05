Animesh Kujur Shatters 100m National Record in Greece

Animesh Kujur set a new national benchmark in the 100m sprint, clocking 10.18 seconds at the Dromia International Sprint and Relays Meeting in Greece. The 22-year-old outpaced the previous record of 10.20 seconds held by Gurindervir Singh.

The event, classified as a World Athletics Continental Tour silver label meet, saw Kujur surpass Greek sprinter Sotirios Garagganis, who timed 10.23 seconds, and runner Samuli Samuelsson with 10.28 seconds in the final standings.

Meanwhile, in Poland's Memoriał Czesława Cybulskiego, Mohammed Afsal rewrote the national history books by becoming the first Indian to break the 1:45 mark in the 800m, with a new record time of 1:44.96 minutes. This achievement improved his previous national record of 1:45.61 set earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)