Vivianne Miedema Strikes 100th Goal as Netherlands Triumph Over Wales

Vivianne Miedema scored her 100th international goal, leading the Netherlands to a 3-0 victory over Wales in the Women's European Championship. Despite strong resistance from Wales, the Dutch capitalized on key moments to secure their win in the tough Group D opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:58 IST
Vivianne Miedema marked her milestone 100th international goal by propelling the Netherlands to a 3-0 victory over Wales in their Women's European Championship opener at Allmend Stadion in Lucerne.

Despite Wales putting up a brave front, the Dutch team's efficiency in front of the goal, coupled with Miedema's remarkable strike, dismantled the Welsh defense before halftime.

Adding to their lead, the Netherlands scored twice more after the break, leaving the Welsh team with challenges ahead in a fiercely competitive group featuring top contenders like England and France.

