Ireland Triumphs Over Georgia: A Debut to Remember for Tommy O'Brien

In a significant victory for Ireland, debutant Tommy O'Brien shined early on, scoring two pivotal tries that propelled Ireland to a 34-5 win against hosts Georgia in Tbilisi. The match showcased Ireland's depth despite the absence of key players currently on British & Irish Lions duty.

Captain Craig Casey and loose forward Nick Timoney also added to Ireland's score, while flyhalf Sam Prendergast impressed with a perfect record of four conversions and two penalties, contributing 14 points. Georgia managed only one try, by Tornike Jalagonia, just before halftime.

With coach Andy Farrell absent, Paul O'Connell led the team effectively. O'Brien's remarkable start was complemented by scores from Casey and Timoney, and Prendergast's consistent pressure through penalizations. Ireland now prepares for a clash with Portugal in Lisbon next Saturday.

