France Stuns England in Euro Opener With Katoto and Baltimore Goals

France delivered a stunning upset in their Women's Euro Group D opener, defeating reigning champions England 2-1. Forwards Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore were the stars, securing vital first-half goals against a traditionally strong English side.

The match marked the end of an unbeaten run for England's manager, Sarina Wiegman, who previously led the Netherlands to a championship in 2017 and England in 2022. Despite England's late efforts, France maintained their composure to secure the win.

With this victory, France stands poised to advance to the knockout stage, pending a win against Wales. Meanwhile, England looks to regain momentum in their upcoming battle against group leaders Netherlands in Zurich.

(With inputs from agencies.)