Lionesses Fall to French Trap: England's Precarious Position in Women's Euros
The England women's football team, reigning champions, suffered a 2-1 defeat to France in the Women's Euros Group D match. Despite a bright start, England's errors and France's effective strategy led to their downfall, placing England in a pressing situation ahead of their next game against the Netherlands.
England's reign as Women's Euros champions hit a hurdle when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to France. The game, held on Saturday, saw the Lionesses stumble into a tactical pit set by a strategic French side, which capitalized on England's mistakes to secure a Group D win.
Despite a promising start for England, featuring a disallowed goal, their performance waned, allowing France to score twice in the first half. Keira Walsh's late goal failed to rescue the match, as England's repeated turnovers, especially in midfield, left them vulnerable to France's counter-attacks.
England coach Sarina Wiegman highlighted the French strategy, noting they selectively pressed when England attempted to navigate tight spaces. As winger Beth Mead reflected on the loss, England now faces a critical match against the Netherlands to stay in the competition.
